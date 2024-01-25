Ross Schools’ upcoming HOF ceremony will honor achievers

For more than a decade in Butler County, Ross Schools have been the highest rated for overall academics by the Ohio Department of Education and one of the tops in southwest Ohio.

Ross alum Jake Richards was a top academic star who graduated from Ross High School in 2002 after he set an Ohio record by earning 12 varsity letters and was the first athlete in Ohio history to play three sports — football, soccer and cross country — in the same fall season. He said the annual honor reflects local pride.

“The Ross Local School District has a long tradition of success that’s maintained by its students, staff, and members of the community,” said Richards, who is a hall of fame member and now the school system’s director of curriculum and instruction.

He said the class of 2024 inductees “all share the common characteristic of extraordinary dedication in the classroom, in athletic venues, and in the Ross community and each deserves to be recognized for steadfast commitment to upholding our standard of excellence.”

Ross officials recently released the list of new inductees, and they include:

Ed and Bev Bosse will be inducted for their distinguished service to the Ross Local Schools and the Ross community. Mr. and Mrs. Bosse have long been dedicated servants of the Ross community. He served four decades on the Ross school board and his wife was a decades-long school volunteer.

Jason Chasteen (Class of 1995) will be inducted for his contribution to athletics. During his time as a Ross Ram, Chasteen competed in both football and wrestling. As a wrestler, Chasteen graduated with 89 career wins and the most career pins (70) in school history.

Rachael Connaughton Harris (Class of 2009) will be inducted for her contribution to athletics. Connaughton Harris excelled in both basketball and softball at Ross, during which time she amassed seven First Team All-FAVC, two FAVC Player of the Year, and two First Team All-State honors.

Christine Danahy (Class of 2001) will be inducted for her contribution as a distinguished alumna. After maintaining a stellar academic record and participating in the Ross High School Band of Class and Ross Ramball program, Danahy went on to Boston University where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Film & Television. She then moved to Los Angeles and has since won numerous honors for her work, which most recently includes the first season of the new Hulu series, “Interior Chinatown.”

Fred Hibbs will be inducted for his distinguished service to the Ross Local Schools as an educator and coach. During his time at the helm of the boys soccer program, Hibbs led the team to five FAVC Championships and was a six-time FAVC Coach of the Year.

For more information and background on these inductees and others in this year’s Hall Of Fame class, go to Ross Schools’ website at rossrams.com.

The Induction Ceremony for the Ross Local Schools Hall of Fame, Class of 2024, will be at 6 p.m. April 20 at the Yeager-Benson Memorial American Legion Post 199 at 10700 Campbell Road.

More event information and tickets for the Induction Ceremony will be $30 from January 12 to March 22, and $40 from March 22 to April 5. Tickets are available for purchase online only via www.rossrams.com/box-office.