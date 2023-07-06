Ross Schools select new treasurer

The top financial officer for Ross Schools is leaving their interim position and the school district will fill the opening with a familiar face.

Jenni Logan, interim treasurer for Ross, will end her employment with the school system July 31, and Ross veteran Steve Castator will take over Aug. 1, school officials recently announced.

Castator has already been working closely with Logan, who is a former Ohio Treasurer of the Year when she was working in her last, full-time position as financial officer for Lakota Schools.

The two have helped Ross navigate historically difficult times as the district underwent a series of voter rejections of proposed tax levies that has the school system headed to partial takeover by the Ohio Department of Education.

“It’s my honor to continue to serve the district as treasurer. This community is my home and having my children in our schools each and every day, no one is more invested in our success and financial well-being,” said Castator.

“I am incredibly grateful to Mrs. Logan for her leadership and mentorship this past year. It is my goal to continue to work with not only the staff but also the community to understand the complexities of school finance, and the issues facing our district while working collaboratively to ensure we’re utilizing our resources in the most efficient manner possible.” said Castator.

Logan will be taking over as treasurer of northern Hamilton County’s Sycamore Schools on Aug. 1.

Andrew Schnell, Ross Board of Education vice president, said, “As treasurer, Mr. Castator will serve a very important role for Ross Schools as we move forward in a challenging economic environment. I have great confidence in Steve’s ability to manage the day-to-day fiscal operations and lead the overall financial management of our district.”

Fellow board member Amy Webb said “Mr. Castator is very knowledgeable about the Ross Local School District and its finances. This will be beneficial to us as we continue to move forward with managing our district finances while ensuring fiscal responsibility.”

Soon after Ross’ third consecutive levy defeat in May, district officials announced they would not be returning to voters in November with another tax levy ballot issue.

The district is undergoing historically deep personal and program budget cuts as it remains in state-designated “fiscal caution” due to projected budget shortfalls in the coming school year and beyond.