Ross Schools putting levy on August ballot

“This governing body will cut both staff and programs to a minimally required level and, ultimately, ask for a monumental levy,” the district said in the release. “It would be far more beneficial for the Ross Community to control our own financial destiny, and therefore control our schools, educators, students, and programs.”

A tax levy will be put before voters in a special vote in August. The school board approved a 5-year emergency property tax levy that will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $23.30 per month, or $279.65 per year.

The district said the additional money will be used for daily operating costs.

If the levy doesn’t pass in August, the district will place it on ballots in the future.

District officials said it will be transparent around the levy and the financial state of the schools and has offered for anyone with questions, or organizations that want more information, to call (513) 863-1253.