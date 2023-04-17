Ross school parents pensive, hopeful as key levy vote approaches

“I just want to keep the education level at the same point it is right now but we’ll see. So our (school parents) focus right now is how to get it (levy) passed,” he said.

Ross voters will decide on a proposed 5-year, 9.44-mill emergency property tax increase, which is on the May 2 ballot. If approved, the new tax would increase the annual school tax for the owner of a $100,000 home by $330.

There is no organized opposition to the latest levy but the previous two lost at the polls by relatively large margins.

The school system, which after two consecutive tax levy defeats last year has fallen into the “fiscal caution” stage as determined by the state, is facing the prospect of slicing millions of dollars in employee and student programs for the next two school years should voters again reject a proposed property tax increase.

Fellow school parent Jean Green has lived in the Ross Schools district for 17 years and said the school system is at a historical crossroads.

“I’m very concerned because I want Ross Schools to stay great and I want my kids to be able to experience the amazing (classroom) instruction and extracurriculars and all the things that Ross has to offer,” said Green.

She describes the lengthy list of proposed budget reductions – fewer cuts if the levy is approved – as “awful.”

Reducing busing – possibly expanding non-service areas to a two-mile radius around schools – and reducing the number of student counselors at a time when a wide chorus of experts and state officials stress the importance of health mental health, is disappointing, she said.

“To school mental health services seems like an awful idea and there is no way (remaining) school counselors can handle that load.”

Andrea Slaughter said two of her children are planning to take advanced classes – now marked for elimination - next school year.

“I’m hoping it passes,” said Slaughter but the prospect of another ballot defeat and further lose of local school autonomy replaced by expanding state control concerns her.

“Ross Schools is a huge reason we moved here,” she said.

For more information on Ross Schools’ finances, its proposed tax hike and details on personnel and student program budget cuts go to the district’s website and click on “financial update.”