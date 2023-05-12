Ross photographer to hold mini photo shoot for moms

Group creator Taylor Terry said she connected with photographer Ellie Rivera in the hopes that local moms could affordably access professional Mother’s Day portraits — even if it’s only two or three shots. For $20 a piece, that’s what local moms will be getting Saturday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Blue Ash’s Summit Park.

Terry, mother of 2-year-old Jenson, said it’s commonplace for moms not to have too many pictures with just themselves and their kids. And, with price increases across the board, professional photoshoots have become a luxury that some of her peers have been unwilling to take on.