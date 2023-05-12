Ross photographer to hold mini photo shoot for moms

A Ross Twp. photographer will be taking quick portraits of mothers and their children this Saturday in a Mother’s Day “mini session” organized by a popular local playdate group that has connected 1,3000 moms in and around southwest Ohio.
Group creator Taylor Terry said she connected with photographer Ellie Rivera in the hopes that local moms could affordably access professional Mother’s Day portraits — even if it’s only two or three shots. For $20 a piece, that’s what local moms will be getting Saturday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Blue Ash’s Summit Park.
Terry, mother of 2-year-old Jenson, said it’s commonplace for moms not to have too many pictures with just themselves and their kids. And, with price increases across the board, professional photoshoots have become a luxury that some of her peers have been unwilling to take on.
“We’re always behind the camera, not too much in front of it,” Terry said. “Having a (professional) photo is not a necessity, but I just think it’s something that every mom deserves.”
Twenty mothers have signed up to get their picture taken so far, but sign-ups are still open via the playdate group at peanut-app.io/groups/gmz-hif/cincinnati-blue-ash-and-beyond-play-dates.