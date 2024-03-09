Ross freshman helps elementary students learn sign language

May is a regular volunteer Ross’ Elda Elementary, working with youngsters in helping them learn ASL along with teaching them about people with other disabilities.

It’s the 14-year-olds’ way of both giving back and looking forward as she plans to pursue a career in health care in three years after graduating from high school.

“I like to see things change and see kids be friends with others who have disabilities so they can not be left out,” said May. “And if we can teach them that at a young age, it really helps them when they are older … and they can have more empathy.”

“Teaching them early helps them in the long run.”

May said her volunteer work is through the local school chapter of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) — she is on the Ross HOSA leadership team — and helps to better prepare her for her dream career of working with newborns in neo-natal intensive care units.

Her recent work with Elda students included teaching ASL, simulating hearing impairment with ear plugs and many more hands-on, classroom activities focusing on other disabilities.

May, who is also a member of the Ross varsity softball team, said: “I planned this activity to help students learn about kids with disabilities. Doing this early helps them later in life with communication skills with others who aren’t exactly like them because no one is.”

Elda Elementary Principal Adam Hull said: “Kailyn has done a tremendous job preparing lessons for our students and giving them the opportunity to experience real life challenges such as being visually impaired or deaf.”

“Our staff and students have really enjoyed these lessons and leave them with a renewed perspective on their peers,” said Hull.

Brian Martin, principal of Ross High School, also praised the 9th grader.

“Kailyn is an outstanding student who is a very kind and selfless young lady,” said Martin.