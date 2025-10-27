Road rage incident ends with threat to shoot Ross Twp. officer ‘in the face,’ police say

James Edward Holbert, of Canary Lane in Ross Twp., faces two felony charges related to a road rage incident, including threatening to kill a police officer.

James Edward Holbert, of Canary Lane, and Bryan Gessner, of Thrush Avenue, were in a Ford F-150 on Sunday afternoon in the area of Lark Street and Cincinnati-Brookville Road.
A Ross Twp. police officer was dispatched to a road rage incident that ended with a man threatening to “shoot him in the face,” according to police.

James Edward Holbert, of Canary Lane, and Bryan Gessner, of Thrush Avenue, were in a Ford F-150 on Sunday afternoon in the area of Lark Street and Cincinnati-Brookville Road. Holbert was driving under a suspended driver’s license when police reported he nearly struck another vehicle.

A verbal dispute occurred between Holbert and the driver of the other vehicle, which led to Holbert allegedly grabbing a large piece of wood and throwing it at the victim’s rear vehicle window, police reports say.

The piece of wood struck the victim in the head, causing an injury, according to police.

James Holbert was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Ross Twp. following a road rage incident where he threatened to kill the arresting officer and "shoot him in the face."

On the way to the Butler County Jail, Holbert “threatened to kill the arresting officer and shoot him in the face,” according to a statement issued by Ross Twp.

Holbert was charged with two felonies, aggravated assault and aggravated menacing, as well as criminal damaging, a misdemeanor, and driving under suspension. Gessner was charged with a misdemeanor assault and wrongful entrustment of a vehicle.

“We will not tolerate this type of violent behavior in Ross Twp.,” said Police Chief Robert Gerhardt, “and if you threaten to harm our officers in any way, we will seek the maximum prison sentence possible.”

