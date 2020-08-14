RiversEdge continues 2020 season tonight with more shows planned

Other shows this season will include Material Girl & The Flame Monster (Madonna & Lady Gaga Tribute) on Sept. 4; Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd on Sept. 19; 90 Proof Twang, Dallas Moore and Jim Burns Band on Oct. 8 and Face 2 Face – Tribute to Elton John/Tribute to Billy Joel on Oct. 17.

Due to social distancing requirements, RiversEdge will be operating at a limited capacity until further notice. Operating at a reduced capacity makes it infeasible to produce free-admission concerts. All attendees must purchase a ticket until the venue is permitted to operate at full capacity.

Each of the squares can accommodate two to nine people in lawn chairs. A purchaser must buy the entire square and is responsible for the cost of the square.

For a seating chart and to purchase tickets/squares, go to www.riversedgelive.com. If tickets/squares don’t sell out in advance, guests can walk up to the gate after the doors open at 5:30 p.m. and buy a square the day of the show. For more details on the concert series line-up, or to purchase tickets, visit www.riversedgelive.com.and www.facebook.com/HamiltonRiversEdge. Ticket prices and on-sale dates vary.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Safety protocols and social distancing requirements will be in place throughout the venue. This is the ninth year for the RiversEdge concert series in Hamilton. RiversEdge Amphitheater at Marcum Park is located at 116 Dayton Street, downtown Hamilton.