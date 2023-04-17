Richmond fire evacuation order lifted, schools remain closed

During the evacuation order, Oak Park Pentecostals opened for anyone needing indoor shelter, either temporarily or overnight. There were also nearby hotels offering lodging at discounted rates. The city of Richmond has a list of those hotels and said rates will extend through April 27.

The list and all fire information for locals is online at richmondindiana.gov/news/warehouse-fire-information.

“EPA contractors are searching for, flagging, and removing debris from the fire,” states the city of Richmond’s Warehouse Fire Information website. “Out of an abundance of caution, these asbestos professionals will wear protective gear as they wet and gather materials until sample results are returned, determining the level of protection necessary. As the potential for worker exposure to asbestos is minimized, protective gear will be downgraded.”

Debris cleanup started with impacted schools.

“Contractors will begin on ground level and may deploy drones to search rooftops for additional debris. After school grounds are cleared, these contractors will begin removing debris from residential properties, parks and/or public areas, and businesses.”

Individuals who suspect debris is on their property are asked to call (765) 973-9300 and the EPA will reach out for additional information.

“It is essential not to remove or disturb any debris believed to be from the fire as these materials may contain asbestos, a substance which releases microscopic fibers when disturbed,” the city says on its website.

Those with property in the evacuation zone are welcome to get a cleaning kit from the Wayne County Health Dept. at 100 S. Fifth St., Richmond.

The cause of last Tuesday’s fire has not been announced as it hasn’t been safe for investigators to enter the plant. City leaders told news outlets they have been concerned with the site since 2019 as it has been in violation of numerous codes.

Last year, two of the three parcels of land, owned by Seth Smith, were seized by the city after Smith failed to pay property taxes.

Any legal liability against him will be handled after the cleanup process, said City Attorney Andrew J. Sickmann during a news conference Thursday.

