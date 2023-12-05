‘Restoration Road’ TV show may feature Hamilton on today’s episode

In tonight’s new “Restoration Road” episode titled “Ohio Corn Crib Home,” they’ll be transforming an 1800s corn crib into a timber-framed house near Hamilton.

“Restoration Road” features Harp, a woodworker who travels the country in search of some of the oldest and most beautiful structures still standing, examining how they were built, restored, and given new life by talented craftsmen. New episodes air every Tuesday at 9 p.m.

There might be a cameo of a couple of Hamilton Community Foundation employees in tonight’s show, and the Lane-Hooven House, a historic house museum built in 1863. The octagonal house has a brick exterior and Gothic Tudor elements. It was built for Clark Lane, a Hamilton industrialist and philanthropist and listed in the National Register in October 1973.