Restaurants near Spooky Nook Sports in Hamilton: A guide to some of the many options

Visitors attending sports tournaments and other large events should take note: There are options for those with larger groups (a basketball team of players and parents, perhaps?), and plenty for people dining with smaller numbers, too.

Inside Spooky Nook, thirsty adults age 21 and older will find drinks at Municipal Brew Works.

For all ages, dining options on the grounds include Forklift & Palate Restaurant, an upscale dining option open Wednesday through Saturday, and Hydraulic Bar, open Wednesday through Sunday. It’s menu has shareable dishes, handcrafted pizzas and sandwiches.

We recommend calling ahead to check on seating availability at any local restaurant.

Here is a guide to some of the many options near Spooky Nook.

Agave & Rye: 335 Main St.

Agave & Rye serves creative tacos made with fresh ingredients, paired with a large selection of tequilas, bourbons and cocktails. The lively atmosphere makes it a popular spot for casual nights out or celebrations. Menu: agaveandrye.com

Tano Bistro: 150 Riverfront Plaza

Tano Bistro offers seasonal, chef‑driven dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. Guests can enjoy craft cocktails and a view of Marcum Park from the patio. The restaurant also provides full‑service catering for events. More: foodbytano.com

Basil 1791: 241 High St.

Basil 1791 blends modern Asian cuisine with creative fusion dishes. The menu includes sushi, sashimi, pan‑Asian entrées, vegan options and weekend brunch. Details: basil1791.com

Billy Yanks Restaurant & Bourbon Bar: 205 Main St.

Billy Yanks specializes in burgers, sandwiches and salads in a family‑friendly setting. The upscale bourbon bar features high‑end cocktails and shareable appetizers. Carryout and gift cards are available. Menu: billyyanks.com

Casual Pint: 130 Riverfront Plana

While Casual Pint is best known for its enormous selection of craft beers both on tap and in bottles, the food is a big draw. Menu and more: https://hamilton.thecasualpint.com

Coach House: 100 Berkeley Drive

Coach House is a scratch kitchen led by Executive Chef Phil Wong, offering small plates, salads, sandwiches and entrées after 4 p.m. The restaurant focuses on locally sourced ingredients with an upscale‑casual feel. More: coachhousetavern.com

Fretboard Brewing & Public House: 103 Main St.

From shareables to greens and mains, Fretboard has a strong offering of tasty food on its menu. Information: fbpublichouse.com/menu

Lucky Well Irish Pub & Eatery: 10 S. Monument Ave.

Lucky Well’s vast menu of starters, mains and more are appealing to local diners. The dessert menu even has Guinness bread pudding. More: https://theluckywellhamilton.com

Mirchi: 250 High St.

Mirchi is a top-rated North Indian restaurant in the heart of the city’s downtown. The garlic Naan is one of many popular items on the menu.

Information: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550855591668

Plaza One Grille: 1 Riverfront Plaza (Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton)

Plaza One Grille serves lunch and dinner in a casual setting, with a focus on American cuisine prepared with fresh ingredients. Breakfast is available at The Bistro. Information: marriott.com/cvgha

Pour House: 138 Riverfront Plaza

Pizzas and a lot more are on the menu at this unique restaurant that has a wall of self-pour beers and other drinks. Online: pourhouseofhamilton.com

Richard’s Pizza: 417 Main St.

A longtime Hamilton staple, Richard’s Pizza offers specialty pizzas, its well‑known Italian Steak Sandwich, spaghetti dinners, salads and more. A kids menu is available. Order at richardspizza.com

Hyde’s Restaurant: 130 S. Erie Highway

Family‑owned since its early days, Hyde’s is known for home‑cooked meals such as roast beef and fried chicken dinners, plus homemade pies. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and offers dine‑in or carryout. Info: hydesrestaurant.com

Shooter’s Sports Grill: 877 NW Washington Blvd.

Shooter’s is known for its dry‑rub chicken wings, Cincy‑Philly cheesesteak and Hot Pepper Turkey Sandwich. Pizza and burgers remain popular staples. More: shootersportsgrill.com

There are even more great places to go in the area. Check out those that earned the people’s votes in our Best of Butler County competition.

