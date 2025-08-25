Renewal tax levy for Madison Schools that lost by 5 votes is back on the ballot

Levy supporters point to the upcoming vote as crucial for the rural district, across the Great Miami River from Middletown, to avoid further program and personnel budget cuts on top of those already sliced in the wake of the May ballot defeat.

May’s levy renewal was lost by five votes, 626 to 621.

The slim margin makes this fall’s campaign focus clear, said former Madison Board of Education member Amy Jessee who now is helping to lead the renewal levy campaign.

About a dozen supporters of the school tax renewal met Tuesday evening at the Unity Baptist Church in Madison Twp. to plan campaign strategy.

“I think our biggest issue is making sure voters get out,” said Jessee, who added “I hope this election more people will get out to vote.”

“We’re trying to maintain a positive message and we don’t want to fight with anybody because this is for the benefit of our kids,” she said.

“We will have (campaign) yard signs out this time around and we did get one mailer out last time and we are hoping to get two out this time around.”

Others at the meeting pointed to the traditional low voter turnout in May and the historical likelihood of more voters going to the polls on Nov. 4, drawn there in part to more local and state ballot issues and races.

If voters approve the 10-year, 3.96-mill levy renewal, it will not raise school property taxes. The owner of a $100,000 home would continue to pay $140 annually.

Jeff Staggs, superintendent of the 1,500-student district, said even if the renewal wins on election day, the school system faces more program, personnel and services reductions in the wake of recent cuts in state school funding.

“Due to the state of Ohio cutting the district’s funding by $400,000 in the next two years, the $1.1 million that the renewal emergency levy brings in is crucial,” said Staggs.

“Since the failure of the renewal levy in May the district has cut two teaching positions, one administration position, cut another administration position to half time, eliminated high school busing and increased pay to participate (fees) to $400 per activity no (family) cap.”

“Future cuts if the renewal fails in November include (no) busing to the two-mile limit, teaching positions, administration positions, SRO (school resource officers), classified positions and an increase in pay to participate fees,” he said.

Staggs said “the lack of state funding and our five-year forecast will still force us to make budget cuts even if the renewal levy passes.”