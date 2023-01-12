Registration open for baseball leagues for youth and those with disabilities

After celebrating a decade of dreams this past summer, baseball and softball are back at The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields for a new season.
Registration for the Great Miami Valley YMCA Youth League’s Spring 2023 season and the Therapeutic Recreation for the Disabled Adult League Summer 2023 season are now available.
“This is the time of year that we always look forward to,” says Kim Nuxhall, president and board chairman of The Nuxhall Foundation. “Our facility really comes to life when our players, families, and volunteers return to the rubber. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to a place we all love while witnessing our athletes do what they do best.”
Both leagues will kick off the season in style with Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields Opening Day Parade on April 22, at 10 a.m. The parade begins at Sacred Heart Church in Fairfield and makes its way to the Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, where players will be introduced in an on-field ceremony, according to Tyler Bradshaw, Executive Director of The Nuxhall Foundation.
For the Great Miami Valley YMCA Youth League, season play begins the following Saturday, April 29, with games scheduled to be played at 9 and 11 a.m. during this seven-week season. The Therapeutic Recreation for the Disabled (TRD) Adult Softball League plays on Friday evenings at 6 and 7:30 p.m. beginning May 5, and culminates with the season championship games on Aug. 4.
Leagues at The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields are managed and operated by partner organizations and a committed group of volunteers. Since the opening of The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields in 2012, the Great Miami Valley YMCA and Therapeutic Recreation for the Disabled have served as the providing partners for the youth and adult leagues respectively.
To register a player for the Great Miami Valley YMCA Youth League or the TRD Adult League, visit nuxhallmiracleleague.org. Prospective youth league players must register by March 15, for the upcoming season. Prospective adult league players must register by April 14, for the upcoming season.
The Nuxhall Foundation is the legacy foundation for former Major League Baseball pitcher and longtime Cincinnati Reds broadcaster, Joe Nuxhall. A central project of The Nuxhall Foundation is The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, an entirely accessible baseball and recreational facility where every player with every challenge gets every chance to play. More than 200 players between ages four to 79 participate in programs at the Miracle League Fields.
