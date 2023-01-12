Registration open for baseball leagues for youth and those with disabilities

Leagues at The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields are managed and operated by partner organizations and a committed group of volunteers. Since the opening of The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields in 2012, the Great Miami Valley YMCA and Therapeutic Recreation for the Disabled have served as the providing partners for the youth and adult leagues respectively.

To register a player for the Great Miami Valley YMCA Youth League or the TRD Adult League, visit nuxhallmiracleleague.org. Prospective youth league players must register by March 15, for the upcoming season. Prospective adult league players must register by April 14, for the upcoming season.

The Nuxhall Foundation is the legacy foundation for former Major League Baseball pitcher and longtime Cincinnati Reds broadcaster, Joe Nuxhall. A central project of The Nuxhall Foundation is The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, an entirely accessible baseball and recreational facility where every player with every challenge gets every chance to play. More than 200 players between ages four to 79 participate in programs at the Miracle League Fields.