Region’s businesses bet on boost from legal sports gambling

“We had probably a dozen people coming in yesterday (Saturday) asking if we were going to do it,” he said. “The minute we opened we had people waiting to ask.”

Bartender Brad Fening, who attends the University of Cincinnati, placed his first bet in Ohio on New Year’s Day.

“Yesterday, actually bet on the Minnesota Vikings game here,” he said. “It’s my first bet I did here and they got absolutely killed.”

As more bets are cast, Martino’s hopes to hit a jackpot.

“The goal is for hopefully set us apart,” Angiulli said. “I mean, if you don’t want to drive somewhere and you’re 21, you can walk right here and place a bet and there’s nowhere else on this street right now that you can do that.”