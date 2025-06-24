Region sets temperature record as high heat continues

She worked until about 1 p.m. Monday and said she came home and her legs felt like “lead.”

After drinking a hydration drink, she said she felt better.

The region saw a record warm low temperature of 77 degrees Sunday, which broke the daily record set in 1988 of 74 degrees, according to Kristen Cassady, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Still this week, Cassady said they are not expecting more records to be broken, but it is still going to be “plenty hot and humid,” ranging from 93-96 degrees.

Daily records this time of year range from 97-101 degrees.

“The good news is we’re not expecting temperatures to get that warm,” she said.

What will make it feel so uncomfortable and make it potentially dangerous for workers is the high dew point, which pushes heat index values between 100-104 Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Rob Huffman, who is on the staff at the church, does landscaping and maintenance.

He said the church’s staff was checking to see if he was drinking enough water, and he makes sure to take breaks and apply sunscreen.

“I like to sweat,” he said. “I’d rather be doing warm work than shoveling snow.”

One of the church’s roof AC units is not working, and Huffman was tasked with fixing it for the staff.

Sauerwein also prefers the heat.

“Since I don’t have to be here all day, I try and figure out what I can get done in the morning and strategically place myself in the shade,” she said.

Many people stop by the church just to say how much they love the landscaping or decorations, whether in the summer or winter, Sauerwein said.

“It’s a labor of love,” she said.

Dan Elliott, who works for Hamilton Parks Conservancy, was leaf blowing the sidewalks in Marcum Park on Tuesday.

“You just have to take it easy,” Elliot said.

The retired military veteran said he doesn’t like to sit around. He picked this job because he enjoys being outside and keeping the park nice for kids.

“You don’t want [the park] to run down,” Elliott said. “It might be this hot the whole summer, [but] you can’t let it go.”