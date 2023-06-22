Red Brick Fridays aim to show off Oxford’s potential

This summer, Oxford welcomes its fourth season of Red Brick Fridays.

When classes at Miami aren’t in session, the town’s population goes from 30,000 people to 8,000, causing a lot of hardship for local businesses, Oxford economic development specialist Seth Cropenbaker said.

Red Brick Fridays are an “outdoor experience that allows you to support your favorite Oxford businesses and enjoy all that Uptown Oxford has to offer,” according to the Enjoy Oxford website. The events bring people to Uptown Oxford with the promise of fun activities and enjoyment.

“A big element for getting the most bang for our buck is being creative,” Cropenbaker said.

While some events might have to be recycled in the future, the city has managed to come up with new ideas for each Red Brick Friday. He said the goal is to choose different events that attract broad audiences.

The main focus of these events is “placemaking,” Cropenbaker said. Placemaking is taking advantage of a community’s potential through the creative use of public spaces within the community.

According to Oxford’s 2023 budget, $10,000 is budgeted for placemaking, which is where the funds for Red Brick Fridays come from. While these are strictly City of Oxford events, some of them are put on in partnership with nonprofit organizations and Miami University.

“I think it’s an important expense to undertake to keep things interesting and active,” Cropenbaker said.

The next Red Brick Friday event will take place on High Street on July 14 with the theme “Neon Nights.” Cropenbaker said there will be an LED putt-putt course, LED cornhole, and LED ski ball with the help of Super Games, INC along with free glow sticks to “light up Oxford.” There will also be food trucks and music by The ShamRocker.

Other events will take place on Aug. 4 with “Books on the Bricks”, and Sept. 1 with “Streets & Eats.” All Red Brick Friday events occur Uptown from 6- 0 p.m. according to the Enjoy Oxford Website.