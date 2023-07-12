Red Brick Friday: Oxford’s High Street to transform into open-air book fair

Oxford may not have a bookstore, but that’s not stopping the city from encouraging residents to hit the bricks and the books this summer. On Aug. 4, High Street will transform into an open-air book fair for Books on the Bricks, a Red Brick Friday event.

The event, which will run from 6-10 p.m., will feature live music, Lane Public Library’s Bookmobile and other used and new book vendors. The night will also feature giveaways, a spelling bee and other activities.

Beyond providing live music and a chance for people to add to their personal libraries, Books on the Bricks coordinators will also be accepting donations for back-to-school supplies for kids. Jennifer Marston, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Oxford, said the donations will help the organization with its Back-to-School Bash Aug. 13.

Marston said the Back-to-School Bash will bring together a number of organizations including the Oxford Family Resource Center, the Talawanda Oxford Pantry and Social Services, Thread Up Oxford and more to help connect families with resources and assistance ahead of the school year starting. For Kiwanis, that help comes in the form of school supplies and backpacks including those donated at the Books on the Bricks Event, while other organizations will provide clothing, food and help families apply for other forms of assistance.

The bash will even feature food and some fun elements, too. Marston said the Oxford community pool will be open for three hours of free swimming, and there will also be inflatables to play on. Parents can also bring their kids for free haircuts to send them to school looking their best.

“You get all kinds of things available to you, but you can also talk to people about things in the community that you might not be aware of if you need services,” Marston said, “especially in a time after COVID where people might be in a position that they’ve never been in before where money is tighter than it’s ever been.”