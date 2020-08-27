Rebuttal: Reduced federal funding has not deterred ‘efforts to maintain and invest in our dams’

Reduced federal investment in infrastructure is a long-term problem for the nation, but it has not deterred MCD’s efforts to maintain and invest in our dams. We have invested more than $20 million in infrastructure in the last 20 years, completing multiple capital projects to enhance the safety and stability of our dams. Now, we are working to rehabilitate/replace the concrete at the dams. Construction is under way at Lockington Dam in Shelby County as reported by Chris Stewart in last week’s Dayton Daily News and Hamilton Journal News.

While most of the Lockington Dam concrete is sound, we must repair and replace deteriorated sections before they affect the dam’s integrity. There’s still a lot to do. We will need to analyze the concrete at the other four dams—Germantown, Englewood, Taylorsville and Huffman—and design and implement repairs for each.