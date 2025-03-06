Realtors have concerns about West Chester Twp. proposed short-term rental restrictions

In the letter the realtors say restrictions “would infringe on private property rights, suppress economic opportunities, and negatively impact local businesses and tourism.”

The proposed changes in the zoning code referring to short-term rentals disallows them in the single-family residential zones. It allows them on a case-by-case basis in multi-family and business zones.

Last November, trustees put a six-month moratorium on short-term rentals – stays of 30 days or less, including Airbnb and VRBO listings – while it worked through its zoning code update.

“We’re just asking them to reconsider,’’ Gassett said. “Short-term rentals don’t affect the neighborhoods negatively.”

Trustee Mark Welch said he does not favor any changes to the proposal. He also said townships were more limited than municipalities with regard to what they can and can’t do.

“I don’t see the need for changes based on their letter,’’ Welch said. “I was kind of expecting somebody (from the alliance) to show up (at a public meeting).”

Welch said unlike other regulations he’s seen, the township would not make residents register their homes and wouldn’t actively pursue violators.

“We don’t actively police those situations,” Welch said. “The only way we know about (short-term rentals) is when somebody comes in and complains. We don’t have the same leverage as cities – they have more regulation, more oversight. We can only do what’s in the Ohio Revised Code.”

Township administrator Lisa Brown said no changes have been made to the proposed zoning update regarding short-term rentals since last month’s work session on the matter.

Trustee Ann Becker said decisions balancing the rights of businesses and residents is one of the most difficult things trustees do.

“Short-term rentals are a form of business that has encroached on the normal everyday living of our residents,’’ Becker said.

“Someone that bought a home in the suburbs never thought that they would have to live with a small hotel next door - new people coming and going, a lack of security, parties and so on. The right to a high quality of life for our residents and the preservation of a stable, cohesive single-family community, must be balanced with the right of short-term rental owners.”

The alliance was disappointed no one from the township reached out to them – a letter offering assistance was also sent last December – for their help.

“What’s most surprising in West Chester was the lack of response to our letter. No one bit on that at all. We offered to be a partner and bring resources to the table,” said Mary Huttlinger, the alliance’s director of government affairs.

“They could tap in on our land use experts, planners, economists and would help (them) craft a plan using our extensive national data base of best practices. Good, smart policy protects surrounding neighbors, the public and owners’ property rights.”

A final draft of the resolution will be presented to the zoning commission and then trustees with anticipated final adoption slated for the end of April.

The public can review and comment on the plan at www.westchesteroh.org on the community development page, click on zoning code updates.