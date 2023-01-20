Reach Out Lakota brings Can Sculpture Competition to town

Imagine walking into a local businesses and seeing towering sculptures made entirely of canned goods and pantry staples. That scene will be unfolding at businesses and schools all around the community as Reach Out Lakota (ROL) debuts the Can Creations Sculpture Contest this February.
“We were looking for a new way to drive excitement behind doing a canned food drive. Food drives drop off in the winter and this will help with that lull. Our volunteer team came up with this idea for a friendly sculpture competition that will bring in needed food,” says Scott Stephens, ROL Executive Director.
Anyone can form a team. It could be a business, class, club, group of neighbors, etc. Teams plan out their design, host their own canned food drive or purchase the supplies needed to create their sculpture, then build their design. The contest is free to enter. Deadline to register is Feb. 1.
“We know that not everyone will have a space to display their final creation,” says Sue Cheney, ROL Special Program Coordinator. “So groups will have the option of either keeping their sculpture on display or just sending in a photo.”
It’s important that labels are kept on the cans and that no permanent adhesion is used for the structures since ROL will be donating all the cans to local families in need.
This is also a way to develop teamwork and comradery between co-workers, members of clubs and classmates, all while benefiting area residents in need. As an added bonus, organizations can choose to keep their sculpture on display for up to six weeks.
“It’s a fun way for businesses to let others know you are here supporting this community. It also gives folks a chance to see where they are located” says Stephens.
“We hope some Lakota engineering students, art classes and clubs form teams,” says Lauren Boettcher, School & Community Relations Manager for Lakota Local Schools. “What a great hands-on way to apply what they’ve been learning in class!”
Awards will be given in various categories, and some are for groups with less than 10 people.
Follow ROL on Facebook to vote for a favorite sculpture and learn which ones will be on display from Feb. 14-28 For more information or to register, visit reachoutlakota.org.
About the Author