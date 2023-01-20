Reach Out Lakota brings Can Sculpture Competition to town

This is also a way to develop teamwork and comradery between co-workers, members of clubs and classmates, all while benefiting area residents in need. As an added bonus, organizations can choose to keep their sculpture on display for up to six weeks.

“It’s a fun way for businesses to let others know you are here supporting this community. It also gives folks a chance to see where they are located” says Stephens.

“We hope some Lakota engineering students, art classes and clubs form teams,” says Lauren Boettcher, School & Community Relations Manager for Lakota Local Schools. “What a great hands-on way to apply what they’ve been learning in class!”

Awards will be given in various categories, and some are for groups with less than 10 people.

Follow ROL on Facebook to vote for a favorite sculpture and learn which ones will be on display from Feb. 14-28 For more information or to register, visit reachoutlakota.org.