Rapper Afroman is in Adams County for court trial about his 2022 music video

The case stems from an Aug. 21, 2022, raid on Foreman’s home. He captured the raid on security cameras around his home and used the footage in a music video for his song “Lemon Pound Cake,” which went viral. Footage he posted on his Instagram page showed multiple officers breaking down a door and entering with long rifles drawn.

Foreman said the warrant that prompted the search was for drug trafficking and kidnapping. He said in a 2023 interview about the raid that he was in Chicago at the time and that his neighbors called and told him that “the police were all over my property.”

The artist said the raid caused “significant damage” at his home. He also said the deputies disconnected his surveillance footage and claimed they stole some of his money when $400 came up missing from what deputies said they had.

“They started investigating themselves and they say it was simply a miscount,” he said in that 2023 interview. “How do you miscount $400?”

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted an outside investigation on the raid conducted by Clermont County and found that no money was stolen, just miscounted.

Foreman did not face charges after the search.

But deputies sued after he released the video, alleging Foreman used their likeness without permission. In court documents, they claim they suffered humiliation and received death threats.

The trial is set to begin Tuesday, but opening statements could begin Monday, depending on how quickly jury selection is completed.