Pyramid Hill unveils new programs during Founder’s Day event

“Community members are going to be super excited about the things we have coming in 2024,” Templeton Wilson said.

The spring programming announcement included events and activities, exhibitions, workshops, and other unique events, including the “Pyramid Hill Total Solar Eclipse Watch Party” on April 8, beginning at noon.

“Pyramid Hill’s Total Solar Eclipse Watch Party is going to be one of our biggest events of the spring. We are already getting a lot of inquiries for that, so we know it’s going to be really popular,” said Delaney French, marketing and sales manager at Pyramid Hill.

There will be a new “Family Workshop” series that will be part of the spring lineup, such as “Build and Paint a Mason Bee House” on March 23 and “Printed Paper Flowers” on May 11. Both “Family Workshops” will run from 10-11:30 a.m.

“People are going to be really interested and excited about all we have coming this year,” said French.

There will be several events focused on the first exhibition of 2024, “Mounds, Moon and Stars,” the first of which will be held on April 21. There will be a “Curator Talk: Mounds, Moon and Stars” from 1-2 p.m. that day, followed by an opening reception for the exhibition from 2-3 p.m.

That exhibit will be in the newly curated Ancient Sculpture Museum and will open on April 6, French said.

There will also be “Adult Workshops” as well as a new series of “Nature/Nurture” and “Noticing Nature” Workshops.

The “Nature/Nurture” series is new this year. These workshops will feature a walk around the park and a talk with a local naturalist.

“For ‘Noticing Nature,’ we are going to be doing ‘Plant Prints,’ so it’s more of an educational but crafty event,” French said. “This is a free program for people living with dementia and their caregivers, so this is in partnership with the Giving Voice Foundation,” said French.

Led by artist Stephanie Rae Berrie, participants in “Noticing Nature” will take a slow stroll through the park, noticing items, like leaves and flowers, and make monoprints from the items they find.

Pyramid Hill’s “Ink and Drink” happy hour on May 31 from 6-8 p.m. is also expected to be a popular event. For a complete schedule of programs and events, or to register, go to pyramidhill.org.