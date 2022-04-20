Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum announces lineup for annual Summer Series for Kids

June 8: Create Your Own Universe by Natalia Artemova, The Casual Factotum

What does your imaginary world look like? What kind of surface is there? Who does live there? In this workshop students will explore the art of making collages. Students will learn the use of shapes, forms, colors, and found objects to bring imaginary worlds to life.

June 15: Chicka Chicka Boom Boom by Stan Ginn

What do pickle buckets, auto parts, Italian terminology, fruit salad, density, listening skills and tin cans have in common? They are all essential elements for Chicka Chicka Boom Boom! Stan Ginn weaves these elements together in part with the process of teaching young groups how to play poly-rhythmic musical compositions using ordinary objects!

June 22: Adaptations by Butler County Soil + Water

Join Butler Soil and Water Conservation District to learn about animal adaptations during this hands-on program. Put your knowledge of animal adaptations to the test and create a new creature with its own unique habitat. Along with your creativity, we will get physical by seeing who can move like a camel, crocodile, and more.

June 29: Storytelling Fun by Lane Library

Enjoy engaging stories filled with adventure and silliness! After Storytime, we will have fun creating art, science, and engineering-themed projects at a variety of activity stations. Presented by Celeste Swanson and the Lane Libraries.

July 6: Intro to Puppets- A World of Paper by Daniela Nenova of Solasta Theatre Lab

In this puppetry 101 workshop students/attendees will learn the basics of puppet theatre and improvised puppets. After a short warmup, each will make a small, improvised puppet using brown paper and helping materials. After the puppets are finished, we will learn how to bring them to life using 101 puppet techniques. The activities end with a series of small puppet acts participants would create working in groups. This workshop focuses on teamwork, creativity and boosting the imagination, while not chasing a specific result, emphasizing on the importance of play. Please come dressed comfortably and ready to move.

July 13: Underwater World by Natalia Artemova, The Casual Factotum

The underwater world is an amazing space filled with colors, life, and beauty. In this workshop students will explore the art of making collages, learning techniques to visually express a beauty of underwater world with its creatures and plants.

July 20: Imagination Yoga

Imagination Yoga is a curriculum-based kids yoga program that inspires real change in the lives of children. Miss Beth, a certified Imagination Yoga Teacher, uses adventure stories to guide students through a yoga class designed just for them. Each adventure introduces developmentally appropriate kids’ yoga poses, kindness activities, calming techniques, and concentration exercises.

July 27: Intro to Character Creation by Erin Carr of Solasta Theatre Lab

In this workshop, students/attendees will learn the basics of character creation through movement and object play. After a brief warm-up, we will create a character based on the way that we are moving in space. We will then create short scenes using these newly created characters. Then we will use found objects to incorporate puppetry and build onto the character and story creations. This workshop focuses on the discovery of impulses through physical play and embracing the individuality of our imaginations. Please come dressed comfortably and ready to move.

Registration dates are as follows:

Early Access for Members: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Full Access for All: Monday, May 2, 2022, at 12:00 P.M.

These classes tend to fill up quickly, so it’s important that interested parents and groups sign up in advance. To do so please visit HERE

Each Summer Series class is only one hour long, because of this we ask that all parents, chaperones, and guardians stay in the park through the duration of the class. Because of this, all adults will need to pay the $10 General Admission fee. As always Members receive free admission into the park. If you are interested in becoming a member, please visit HERE