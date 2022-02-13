Puppy Bowl XVIII: Dog from Butler County is on Team Ruff

Two teams of adoptable dogs are on the Puppy Bowl XVIII gridiron to prove they have what it takes to entertain and delight their potential future owners.
Hosted by coaches Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, the match, airing from 2-5 p.m. Eastern on Animal Planet, features two teams — Team Fluff and Team Ruff. When the show opened, Stewart, holding a dog named Buttons, said many of the dogs featured in the show were in need of FUR-ever homes.
Odell Barkham, representing Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, is assigned to Team Ruff. The dog received many votes from fans in the Pupularity Playoffs on Animal Planet’s website.
Odell Barkham is a beagle/chow chow mix and is already adopted, officials with AFHS said.
Today’s Puppy Bowl included the national anthem, with dogs staying well-behaved during the music.
The winning team in today’s game receives the Chewy Lombarky trophy.
Dr. Jill Biden, the nation’s first lady, spoke at the beginning of the Puppy Bowl to wish folks a Happy Valentine’s Day and encourage pet adoption.
To adopt one of the dogs in today’s match, visit puppybowl.com/adopt.
Toward the end of the second quarter, Team Fluff was leading 28-24.