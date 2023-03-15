Public invited to learn more about how journalists gather and report the news

Under Jerreat’s leadership as Press Freedom editor, VOA produces in-depth analysis and features for web, social media, TV and radio, and works with reporters across VOA, globally, to examine trends disrupting access to information and to share stories of courage and media innovation.

“Globally, we are seeing press freedoms decline and journalists face greater risk, even for what used to be considered simple or unthreatening assignments. Freedom House last week released its annual report that showed a decline in democracy for the 17th year in a row, and along with that, a corresponding decline in media rights,” Jerreat said.

“Disinformation, a decline in trust in media, and a push by authoritarian governments to clamp down on independent voices all contribute,” she said.

“But I don’t see it as all bleak. I’m encouraged daily by the bravery and determination of journalists, even those working against seemingly impossible odds: Nicaraguan journalists who moved whole newsrooms into exile but still keep trying to get news in and out; reporters in Myanmar who work under huge risk to cover opposition to the junta; our Ukrainian colleagues who overnight went from being a regular beat reporter to war correspondent.”

“A free press matters,” Jerreat said, “I find it important to report on the challenges and success stories of media, as well as the repression.”

Springer will talk about the importance and impact of news standards on print (digital) and broadcast media regarding accuracy and trust. As VOA’s first News Standards and Best Practices editor, he established an ongoing process to train all VOA staff in journalistic best practices. Now, Springer is launching a news standards process at VOA’s companion network, Radio Free Asia.

He said the job of a standards editor is to make sure the audience is getting all the required information so they can make a decision for themselves about a particular story.

“Standards and journalistic ethics cover a lot of ground. So, in essence, what I’m always looking for when the situation arises, is that when I was at VOA, with VOA’s work, and now that I’m at Radio Free Asia, that their work is as fair and as neutral and as impartial as it can possibly be, because we have a global audience,” Springer said.

“Because of the many different languages and regions that we go out in, it is essential that our reporting has to reach an audience for them to understand what is going on within a particular subject or topic, so that we can clear away all of the noise around a particular story and try and give the audience the best possible information for them to make up their own minds about a story,” he said.

How to go

What: “Journalism: The Oxygen of Democracy” featuring Jessica Jerreat and Steve Springer

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: National Voice of American Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp.

Cost: Free. Seating is limited to 100 people. RSVP by Tues.day by emailing admin@voamuseum.org, or calling (513) 777-0027. Although the event is free, donations will be accepted. The event is sponsored by Sebaly, Shillito and Dyer and the Miami University Menard Family Center for Democracy.

More info: For more information, visit www.voamuseum.org