Prost! Oktoberfest celebrations soon in Seven Mile, Hamilton, Oxford and more

“We wanted to do something for the children and the community,” said Vivian Gorsuch, former Seven Mile mayor and a founding member of Hands on Seven Mile. She currently serves as the group’s treasurer.

The first Oktoberfest was in 1996 as a fundraiser. Liberty Home Association club members have volunteered at the event since its inception, and in return, community members from Seven Mile have volunteered at Liberty Home Association’s Oktoberfest, which is in Hamilton.

“We are a community that promotes our German heritage. We have a lot of German history here in Seven Mile, so we promote our German heritage and German food,” Gorsuch said.

She said the annual event has continued to grow and that is why it has remained an Oktoberfest event, rather than transforming into something else.

“This is like a family reunion. You can come to the park and see people you haven’t seen in a while. It’s an opportunity to get together and see everybody you haven’t seen all summer. You can also enjoy the German food and live entertainment,” Gorsuch said.

On Friday, there will be a happy hour from 5-6 p.m., followed by Enzian Tang Bavarian Dancers at 7 p.m. The Klaberheads will perform 6-10 p.m.

There will also be a happy hour on Saturday from 5-6 p.m. Pallin’ with Al will take the stage from 5-6:30 p.m. and Miss Jacque will headline the evening from 7-11 p.m.

“This will be our third year playing at Oktoberfest. We are opening for Miss Jacque. She’s a favorite around Hamilton and beyond,” said Alice “Al” Saurber, vocalist for Pallin’ with Al. She also plays a Cigarbox Tenor Ukulele.

She said Pallin’ with Al will play an hour-and-a-half set with a mix of originals like “Cowbird” and “Mira,” along with country, pop and folk-style songs. Pallin’ with Al recently recorded a four-song project at 3rd Street Music.

The group is comprised of Saurber, her husband Bill Saurber, who also sings and plays a Cigarbox bass and Greg Brown, who plays a Cigarbox guitar and harmonica. Since 2022, Bill has built close to 40 Cigarbox instruments.

“It’s an excellent Oktoberfest. It has a small town, family-friendly feel. Seven Mile is such a quaint little area, and the food is outstanding,” Saurber said.

The event is family-friendly with the playground and light-up items available for purchase. Adults can check out the games, such as Big Card Poker and a Split-the-Pot.

Another highlight of the event is the food with German favorites like brats, Metts, German Potato Salad, Sauerkraut, Limburger Sandwiches, Goetta, Schnitzel, green beans, pretzels and cream puffs as well as German Chocolate Cake and Apple and Cherry Strudel.

Draught beer, cider, seltzers, soft drinks and bottled water will also be available.

Traditionally, Oktoberfest is a German festival in the fall, and many cities around the country continue the tradition by holding their own events.

