Proposed Fairfield subdivision discussion tabled until later this month

“The turning lane, that will help people who want to get in (to the subdivision), but what about people who want to make a left turn out,” said Richard Carr, whose mom lives at 1751 Resor Road.

The average daily traffic count along that stretch of Pleasant Avenue, which is north of Harbin Park, south of downtown Fairfield, and near the intersection with Resor Road, is a little more than 24,000 vehicles, according to the city’s Public Works Department.

The Marshalls are attempting to rezone the land, which consists of six long parcels in the 5800 block of Pleasant Avenue, to a planned unit development, or PUD. Lot sizes and dimensions are smaller than the minimum size permitted in Fairfield, making a PUD rezone necessary.

This will also be proposed as a cul-de-sac subdivision, and Marshall said Monday he wants to market the property to the elderly community.

Two days after City Council’s meeting, the Planning Commission discussed the plan for around two hours, but it was ultimately tabled, said Development Services Director Greg Kathman. The postponement will allow Marshall more time to address several questions that came up at the planning commission meeting.

Planning Commission next meets on Jan. 26.

The Marshalls have owned land since November 2019, according to the Butler County Auditor’s Office. They purchased it from Badcats Properties LLC, a Cincinnati corporation that owned it since August 2016, according to the county auditor’s office.

According to the plan, the construction would be planned for this year, and will be built in one phase. Also, sidewalks would be installed on both sides of the dead-end street. Additionally, there will be a homeowners association established for the maintenance of the subdivision.

The dedicated open space is planned to be slightly larger than a half-acre with a detention pond in the northwest corner of the subdivision adjacent to Pleasant Avenue. The eight buildable lots will range from a quarter-acre or less, but the Marshall’s lot will be about a half-acre.