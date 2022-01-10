Proposed Fairfield cul-de-sac subdivision would be off Pleasant Avenue

Fairfield City Council is considering a plan that would create a new single-street subdivision off Pleasant Avenue.
Applicants Tony and Karen Marshall are proposing to build a residential development of 10 single-family lots, though only eight will be buildable lots. One lot will remain as a dedicated open space and one lot will retain the current house and detached garage, which is at 5846 Pleasant Ave.
The Marshalls reside in the house on the land, which consists of six parcels in the 5800 block of Pleasant Avenue, five of which abut Pleasant Avenue. The sixth parcel is surrounded by four parcels, two of which are owned by the Marshalls.
City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint public hearing today, Jan. 10 for the proposed planned unit development.
The Marshalls are seeking PUD approval from the Planning Commission and City Council as the lot sizes and dimensions are smaller than the minimum size permitted in Fairfield.
Also, this will also be proposed as a cul-de-sac subdivision.
The average daily traffic count along that stretch of Pleasant Avenue, which is north of Harbin Park, south of downtown Fairfield, and near the intersection with Resor Road, is a little more than 24,000, according to the city’s Public Works Department.
The Marshalls have owned land since November 2019, according to the Butler County Auditor’s Office. They purchased it from Badcats Properties LLC, a Cincinnati corporation that owned it since August 2016, according to the county auditor’s office.
According to the plan, the construction would be planned for this year, and will be built in one phase. Also, sidewalks would be installed on both sides of the dead-end street. Additionally, there will be a homeowners association established for the maintenance of the subdivision.
The dedicated open space is planned to be slightly larger than a half-acre with a detention pond in the northwest corner of the subdivision adjacent to Pleasant Avenue.
The Marshall’s lot will be about a half-acre and the other eight lots will be on lots of a quarter-acre or less, according to the plans.
