Proposed Fairfield cul-de-sac subdivision would be off Pleasant Avenue

Also, this will also be proposed as a cul-de-sac subdivision.

The average daily traffic count along that stretch of Pleasant Avenue, which is north of Harbin Park, south of downtown Fairfield, and near the intersection with Resor Road, is a little more than 24,000, according to the city’s Public Works Department.

The Marshalls have owned land since November 2019, according to the Butler County Auditor’s Office. They purchased it from Badcats Properties LLC, a Cincinnati corporation that owned it since August 2016, according to the county auditor’s office.

According to the plan, the construction would be planned for this year, and will be built in one phase. Also, sidewalks would be installed on both sides of the dead-end street. Additionally, there will be a homeowners association established for the maintenance of the subdivision.

The dedicated open space is planned to be slightly larger than a half-acre with a detention pond in the northwest corner of the subdivision adjacent to Pleasant Avenue.

The Marshall’s lot will be about a half-acre and the other eight lots will be on lots of a quarter-acre or less, according to the plans.