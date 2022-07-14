BreakingNews
Ohio Challenge hot air balloon event: What to know
journal-news logo
X

Preview for The Ohio Challenge hot air balloon festival in Middletown

Credit: Journal News

Combined ShapeCaption
Preview for The Ohio Challenge hot air balloon festival in Middletown

Credit: Journal News

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top