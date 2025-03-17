Presidential streak: Middletown’s school board leader at helm for nearly a decade

Local school boards in Ohio almost always see an annual rotation of the president’s position among the board’s five, or in the case of large urban school districts, seven members.

But no other public-school board in Butler County has seen one person hold the top board title for nine consecutive one-year terms as Urso.

It’s a welcomed responsibility for the Middletown schools graduate, long-time city resident and now school parent who proudly speaks of being a Middletown Middie for life.

“I’m in my second year of my third (four-year) and I enjoy working with my (board) colleagues. I work with a nice group of people,” said Urso, who also teaches at Xavier University College of Education.

“Ultimately its leading the (board) meetings and being able to interface with the superintendent and (district) treasurer and ask questions and make sure we present Middletown city schools in a professional manner while asking questions that are important,” said Urso.

“I’m one of five (members) with equal votes. But I love that opportunity to ensure our schools are delivering the needed experiences for our students.”

His Middletown roots run into the previous generation with both his parents having retired educators of the city schools and his brother teaches at Middletown High School.

Fellow veteran school board member Anita Scheibert, who this year is serving as the board’s vice president, said there are good reasons for Urso’s longevity as board leader.

“I have worked with Chris Urso for the past nine years and Chris has a broad and deep understanding of the field of education. And he has respect for, and faith in, the citizens of Middletown,” said Scheibert.

“Chris is willing and able to listen and to consider many points of view. And he has a strong desire to make sure that the children of Middletown have all the educational opportunities that will help them be successful, community-minded individuals.”

Middletown Schools Superintendent Deborah Houser echoed Scheibert, saying: “Chris Urso’s continued leadership as board president has provided valuable consistency for our district. His long tenure has helped ensure steady governance and a strong focus on our long-term goals.”

Houser said Urso’s “commitment to the district has helped create a stable environment where we can focus on progress rather than transition.”

Urso said “I’m passionate about the necessary good of public education.”

“All young people deserve the best opportunity possible to tap into whatever talents, skills and interests they have so they can leverage those to be happy, successful young people and adults.”