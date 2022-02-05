Hamburger icon
Presentation at museum centers on integration of McGuffey Laboratory School at Miami University

William Holmes McGuffey Museum, Miami University, Oxford. JOURNAL-NEWS PHOTO ARCHIVES

William Holmes McGuffey Museum, Miami University, Oxford. JOURNAL-NEWS PHOTO ARCHIVES

By Staff Report
OXFORD — McGuffey House and Museum’s monthly program will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Auditorium of the Miami University Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave.

The featured speaker will be Dr. John N. Clover. His talk is titled “McGuffey Laboratory School & the Struggle for Integration”. Clover’s program will draw from research presented in his dissertation on the history of McGuffey Laboratory School at Miami. His remarks will chronicle efforts to integrate the school during the mid-20th century, culminating in policies that admitted local African American children during the 1960s.

Clover earned three degrees from Miami, including a doctorate from the School of Education in 1990. A native of Lancaster, Ohio, Clover served as a counselor in the Talawanda School District and more recently was a familiar face while employed at Oxford Ace Hardware. Clover has remained active in the Men’s Glee Club and the Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity since his undergraduate years.

The event is free and open to the public. For information, contact Steve Gordon at (513) 377-3818 or Wendy Owens at (513) 529-8381.

