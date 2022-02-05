Presentation at museum centers on integration of McGuffey Laboratory School at Miami University

The featured speaker will be Dr. John N. Clover. His talk is titled “McGuffey Laboratory School & the Struggle for Integration”. Clover’s program will draw from research presented in his dissertation on the history of McGuffey Laboratory School at Miami. His remarks will chronicle efforts to integrate the school during the mid-20th century, culminating in policies that admitted local African American children during the 1960s.

Clover earned three degrees from Miami, including a doctorate from the School of Education in 1990. A native of Lancaster, Ohio, Clover served as a counselor in the Talawanda School District and more recently was a familiar face while employed at Oxford Ace Hardware. Clover has remained active in the Men’s Glee Club and the Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity since his undergraduate years.