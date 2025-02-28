Preliminary plan approved by Miami U officials to build new arena at Cook Field

The athletics field along the eastern border of the campus next to Ohio 73 has been used for decades for student intramural sports and other outdoor activities and recent weeks have seen some locally opposing losing it to any plans of building an arena there.

The current preliminary plan, which would also eventually include the demolition of Millett Hall – home Miami’s main indoor sports arena and athletic offices since 1968 - now moves on to the next stage of potential development.

Explore Proposed site for new Miami University sports arena targeted

According to a statement from Miami officials, the school’s Director of Athletics, David Sayler, an update on the project was provided to Miami’s Board of Trustees and included the site recommendation made by a committee of university faculty, staff, and alumni.

Sayler spoke about the need for a new multipurpose arena and the current vision for the site, but also noted the project is still in the exploratory phase.

“Our focus will be to make this a student-centered project first and foremost,” Sayler said. “That will drive the design and amenity choices.”

School officials said “to best support student-athletes, the proposed arena would include more facilities than currently exist at Millett Hall, including two basketball practice courts and a volleyball arena. It is also expected to include additional revenue generation opportunities that Millett Hall cannot accommodate.”

Miami Senior Vice President of Finance and Business Services and CFO David Creamer shared during the trustees’ meeting some preliminary projected costs for the proposed new multipurpose arena and related projects, according to school officials’ post-meeting statement.

Cost of construction of the arena and practice facilities are expected to not exceed $187.7 million. Given the preliminary nature of the project, the estimate includes significant contingency and escalation costs for inflation during the period of design, said school officials.

A new multipurpose arena would address space limitations and systems operations and maintenance challenges at Millett Hall, as well as modernize the fan experience, said officials.

“This will create a new and vibrant space for people to come together and support Miami in many different ways,” Sayler said. “We also have an opportunity to hold even more events in a new facility, including ones that are not athletics related, and the arena can serve as an anchor piece of an events district that drives economic development within Oxford.”

Miami officials said the Cook Field location would allow the multipurpose arena to facilitate concurrent, student-related activities and other campus events, such as commencements, concerts, creative arts performances, career fairs, and more.

Moreover, they added, the site also has a large footprint with abundant space and gives the ability to add additional facilities, including connection to a potential future hotel and/or restaurants.

Its location at the intersection of State Route 73 and U.S. 27 would also allow for improved control of traffic flow and direct entrance and exit from State Route 73, limiting traffic congestion on campus.

There is no timetable currently on the construction of a new multipurpose arena, said school officials.

In recent months some public opposition has arisen to the idea of building a new arena at Cook Field.

An analysis by the Oxford Free Press – a news media partner of the Journal-News - found that the more than 1,500 respondents to a Miami University survey widely opposed plans to put a new arena on Cook Field.

Brad Bundy, vice president for Advancement at Miami, said: “This is the marquee athletic project of our billion-dollar fundraising campaign, ‘For Love. For Honor. For those who will.’”

Bundy added that “all along, our thinking on this, should the project move forward, is to significantly fund it with philanthropy. We are confident there is an appetite to do so given initial donor and alumni excitement and feedback.”

Creamer said building a new arena at the Cook Field site also allows the university to invest a projected $9.9 million to $13 million in Miami’s intramural recreation space, which would be relocated to the south lawn area of Millett.

School officials estimate it would cost about $130 million to repair the aging Millett Hall.

They said it would cost at least $130 million to repair Millett, which has $85 million in deferred maintenance and add practice facilities, estimated at $50 million.

An additional investment would be needed to make renovations, bring up to (building) current code and add amenities expected in modern facilities, officials said.

A new multipurpose arena would address space limitations and systems operations and maintenance challenges at Millett Hall, as well as modernize the fan experience, they said.

Much of these costs in new recreational space near Millett will be offset by other projects already funded and philanthropic gifts, they said.

Additionally, in support of the university’s commitment of carbon neutrality by 2040, geothermal wells are being installed in the Millett Hall south lawn area. These wells will prevent building construction on the ground above them, “however will provide an ideal setting for recreation and intramural fields.”

“We want to create something very special for our students at the Millett Hall location, with their input and involvement,” Sayler said.

Miami University President Gregory Crawford stated: “As innovative, student-first ideas and programming move forward from the MiamiTHRIVE strategic planning process, Miami is prioritizing these and other projects that directly benefit students and the community by supporting a vibrant and reinvigorated campus experience, as well as those that strengthen the local economy.”