Powerball up to $363 million jackpot, Mega Millions at $401 million to close out 2020

A lucky winner could end 2020 with a bang as the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries continue to climb.
With the next Powerball drawing at 10:59 p.m. tonight, the grand prize winner could hit an estimated $363 million jackpot. It’s the highest Powerball jackpot since January, when a $396.9 million prize was won in Florida, according to Powerball.
The last grand prize drawing was on Sept. 16 in New York. Other jackpot winners this year were located in Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
On Saturday, the most recent Powerball drawing, three people won $1 million prizes and two people won $2 million prizes using the Power Play option, according to Powerball.
On New Year’s Day, Mega Millions will have its next drawing for an estimated $401 million prize, the twelfth largest in Mega Millions history. The drawing is at 11 p.m.
This year, there have been five Mega Millions jackpot winners, including in Arizona, Wisconsin, New Jersey and California. The most recent jackpot winner received $120 million on Sept. 15, according to Mega Millions.