Powerball up to $363 million jackpot, Mega Millions at $401 million to close out 2020

With the next Powerball drawing at 10:59 p.m. tonight, the grand prize winner could hit an estimated $363 million jackpot. It’s the highest Powerball jackpot since January, when a $396.9 million prize was won in Florida, according to Powerball.

The last grand prize drawing was on Sept. 16 in New York. Other jackpot winners this year were located in Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia and Wisconsin.