journal-news logo
X

Pour House signs on as final retail tenant at The Marcum

Pour House, an establishment where people will pour their own beers, wines and seltzers from automated taps, avoiding the need to tip waitstaff and to wait for service, hopes to open in January at The Marcum in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Caption
Pour House, an establishment where people will pour their own beers, wines and seltzers from automated taps, avoiding the need to tip waitstaff and to wait for service, hopes to open in January at The Marcum in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By Mike Rutledge
9 hours ago
Drinking establishment with 40-44 taps a self-pouring place for beer, wine and seltzers in Hamilton.

The final tenant at The Marcum complex of restaurants, drinking establishments, and apartments will be Pour House, a place where customers pour their own beers, wines and seltzers from automated taps.

Rafael and Toni Salem hope to open Pour House in January. It will be next to Chick’nCone, which serves chicken and sauces in waffle cones.

“It is a self-pouring place for beer, wine and seltzers,” Rafael Salem said. “There’s going to be no bar whatsoever.”

Instead, there will be a wall of 40-44 taps serving domestic craft beers and the other beverages. At similar places, taps look a lot like the small screens on gasoline pumps, giving information about the beers and showing how many ounces have been poured.

Pour House in Hamilton, which expects to open in January at The Marcum, will have a similar serving style to Big Ash Brewery in Cincinnati, where customers pour their own drinks and can see on the screens above them how many ounces they have dispensed, and the cost so far. MIKE RUTLEDGE/STAFF
Caption
Pour House in Hamilton, which expects to open in January at The Marcum, will have a similar serving style to Big Ash Brewery in Cincinnati, where customers pour their own drinks and can see on the screens above them how many ounces they have dispensed, and the cost so far. MIKE RUTLEDGE/STAFF

“Basically, you go up, swipe a card, and you dispense your own alcohol,” he said. The automated taps tell customers how much they’ve spent, by the ounce.

Here are advantages, he said: “You don’t have to wait on a drink, you don’t have to tip for a drink. It’s user-friendly, and you get a chance to sample various types and styles of tapped beers and wines.”

“It also alleviates the awkwardness of tipping.”

Explore‘Who doesn’t like a waffle cone?’: Owners discusses plans at new Hamilton restaurant opening this month

There will be a small kitchen serving appetizers and other foods, with gourmet hot dogs expected to be a main staple. This will be the Salems’ first bar. They own AA Plumbing in Fairfield and other businesses. They now live in Liberty Township, but the former Toni Hubbard graduated with Hamilton High’s Class of ‘99 and he graduated from Fairfield High School that same year.

Pour House will occupy a bit more than 2,000 square feet and have a capacity of 90 people, and also will have a walk-up window people can order through. The beers to be served are not yet determined.

It’s the latest entertainment venue announced in Hamilton, following such newcomers as Pinball Garage in the area between downtown and German Village; the Fretboard microbrewery on Main Street; Billy Yanks, which opened earlier this month; and HUB on Main, to open next weekend.

ExplorePinball Garage already planning expansion in Hamilton: What it will do

“Spooky Nook (the indoor sports complex at the former Champion Paper mill) is not what drew us to open this,” Salem said. Instead, discussions with existing businesses in the immediate area were the reason. Also, in the past 3-5 years, Hamilton has “come a long way aesthetically,” he said.

He’s also been impressed that despite Hamilton’s “rough and tough reputation,” people are excited about the groups of new business openings.

In Other News
1
Cunningham Sisters make it on The Voice, a big Queen of Hearts winner...
2
West Side Little League is Hamilton’s version of ‘Rocky’
3
West Side’s dynasty, started more than 30 years ago, continues in 5th...
4
OVI Checkpoint planned for Butler County tonight
5
Cincinnati school board to consider COVID vaccine mandate for staff
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top