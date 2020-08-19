Postal Service Suspends Changes After Outcry Over Delivery Slowdown

The announcement came as lawmakers summoned DeJoy to testify before the House and the Senate in the coming days and as two coalitions of at least 20 state attorneys general said they would file lawsuits against the Trump administration over the postal changes. Those lawsuits, which are being led by Washington state and Pennsylvania, seek to reverse DeJoy’s changes, which they called “unlawful.”

Lawmakers in both parties and voting rights advocates have accused DeJoy, a longtime transportation and logistics executive, of making policy changes that jeopardize not only voters’ ability to cast their ballots safely in the general election, but also the delivery of important medicines, paychecks and documents. DeJoy’s ongoing financial ties to companies that stand to benefit from his work at the Postal Service have also prompted concerns from lawmakers.

Concern about DeJoy’s changes was so pronounced that Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California interrupted the House’s annual summer recess and scheduled a vote on Saturday on Democratic legislation that would revoke policy changes until Jan. 1, 2021, or the end of the pandemic. The bill would also include $25 billion in funding for the beleaguered agency. DeJoy’s announcement did not change those plans to return, a senior Democratic aide said Tuesday, although text of the legislation had not yet been released.

“They felt the heat,” Pelosi said at a Politico Playbook event moments after DeJoy released his statement. “And that’s what we were trying to do, make it too hot for them to handle.”

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer of Maryland, the majority leader and one of dozens of Democrats who spent Tuesday denouncing the changes at in-person events outside postal facilities, said that while DeJoy had vowed to stop any changes, Democrats were “going to make sure in law that that is the case.”

While several Senate Republicans have condemned the changes enforced by DeJoy and signaled openness for more funding for the agency, top Senate Republicans have not yet coalesced around legislation to address the agency’s issues.

“I don’t think we’ll pass, in the Senate, a postal-only bill,” Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, told The Courier Journal on Tuesday.

DeJoy is scheduled to appear before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday and the House Oversight Committee on Monday, as lawmakers continue to push for answers. Robert M. Duncan, the chairman of the Postal Service board of governors, is also expected to testify before the House committee on Monday.

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the minority leader, spoke to DeJoy on Tuesday and asked for a written explanation of which policy changes were rescinded or kept and for an explicit promise that the agency would treat election mail as first-class priority.

“I told him there’s a lot of mistrust because of statements he and the president have made about cutbacks in mail delivery during COVID and about mail-in voting through Election Day,” Schumer said in a statement, adding, “We cannot allow two things as sacred to our country as the Post Office and our elections to be undermined.”(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)As criticism and public pressure mounted, the Postal Service’s board of governors held emergency meetings via conference call on Saturday and Monday, where the outcry was discussed, according to a person familiar with the meetings who asked for anonymity because they were closed to the public.

According to a notice in the Federal Register, the Postal Service’s general counsel “certified that the meeting may be closed under the Government in the Sunshine Act.”

While the board oversees the strategic direction of the Postal Service and selects the postmaster general, who serves at the pleasure of the board members, it is not clear what role it played in approving the cost-cutting changes or suspending them until after the election.

Board members declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment on DeJoy’s moves and what role, if any, they have played. A Postal Service spokesman declined to comment on the board’s role or the meetings, instead asking a reporter to file a Freedom of Information Act request for the agendas of the meetings.

(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)DeJoy and his administration allies have argued that the removal of underused mailboxes and replacing sorting equipment were policies first set into motion by DeJoy’s predecessors. But DeJoy has carried them out with a speed and vigor previous postmasters general had not, according to people familiar with their execution.

“So, Postmaster General DeJoy, two weeks ago, and again, recently, has reiterated his commitment to pay overtime to postal workers and letter carriers if there’s an increase in volume that demands that in order to be able to get ballots or any other first class mail to its destination as efficiently and as fast as possible,” Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, told reporters on Tuesday. “President Trump at no time has instructed or directed the post office to cut back on overtime, or any other operational decision that would slow things down.”

Union officials said that some very limited overtime requests had been fulfilled. The bigger concerns, they said, were the routing and transportation changes detailed in a memo in July that was widely circulated. Among the changes, mail carriers are supposed to avoid waiting for delayed trucks or taking multiple trips.

The cost-cutting measures DeJoy carried out came after years of public criticism by Trump, who has accused the Postal Service of being poorly run and not charging high enough rates to private companies like Amazon and UPS.

“Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE!” he tweeted in December 2017.

The president reiterated that idea Tuesday: “@Amazon and others in that business, should be charged (by the U.S. Postal System) much more per package, and the Post Office would be immediately brought back to ‘good health’, now vibrant, with ALL jobs saved,” he tweeted. “No pass on to customers. Get it done!”

In April 2018, Trump tapped Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to lead a task force on updating the Postal Service, which culminated in a report that offered a broad critique of the agency’s business model and concluded that an antiquated mission — along with changing market forces — left it ripe for financial collapse.(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)The report suggested that postal workers were overpaid relative to other government employees and private sector delivery services, and that compensation reductions along with other cost-cutting measures were needed.

“Their wages and benefits should be aligned to comparable U.S. federal employee groups, including aligning their ability to collectively bargain for wages and benefits with other federal employees,” the report said.

There were also recommendations to cut services, such as scaling back delivery days and making it easier to close post offices and remove mailboxes. The task force said that to be more cost efficient, the Postal Service should exercise “discretion to lower service standards.”

(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)But those recommendations came before the pandemic, which has upended plans to vote in person this November and is likely to cause an influx of mail-in ballots.

On Tuesday, Washington and Pennsylvania filed lawsuits accusing the administration of unlawfully pushing through changes at the Postal Service. Letitia James, New York’s attorney general, said on Tuesday that she intended to file a separate lawsuit.

William Tong, Connecticut’s attorney general, said that his office had received complaints from across the state about slowdowns in mail delivery. Among them, medicine was not being delivered to sick seniors and child support payments were arriving late to financially insecure mothers. In August, some Connecticut voters were denied the right to vote when their absentee ballots arrived late, he added.

“We will not allow Donald Trump to steal the election by sabotaging the United States Postal Service,” Tong said in a statement. “ The president greatly misjudged the anger his unlawful policies would unleash across this country.”

The states plan to pursue their lawsuit despite DeJoy’s announcement on Tuesday. James E. Tierney, a former attorney general of Maine and a professor at Harvard Law School, said the lawsuit provided assurance to the attorneys general that the postmaster general would follow through on his promise.

“The attorneys general don’t trust the word of the Postal Service,” Tierney said. “They feel more comfortable having this done in open court.”