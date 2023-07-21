X

Portion of Seward Road in Fairfield to be closed for a month

Road improvements on Seward Road south of Tylersville Road will soon require it to be closed for a month.

Beginning Wednesday, July 26, Seward will be closed between Union Centre Boulevard/Symmes Road and Tylersville Road, north of Mill Creek.

The road is being widened to three lanes, including a two-way center left turn lane.

Work will be performed by the John R. Jurgensen Company, according to the City of Fairfield, and will take about 30 days.

Prior to the closure, portable electronic message boards will be posted and will regard changes to traffic patterns. Traffic will need to go around the construction site via Symmes Road to Bypass Ohio 4 to Tylersville Road.

