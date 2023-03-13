Portion of Ohio 129, ramp closing for interchange work

As part of the Liberty Interchange project, there will be overnight lane and ramp closures from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday on Ohio 129.
The contractor will close the right lane on eastbound Ohio 129 and the ramp from Cincinnati Dayton Road to Ohio 129 East on Wednesday night.
The ramp work requires the closure of the right lane on eastbound Ohio 129, along with the ramps from Cincinnati Dayton Road to Ohio 129 East, Ohio 129 East to I-75 South, and Liberty Way to I-75 North on Friday.
For more information, go to www.bceo.org.
