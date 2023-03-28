X

Porch ripped from Hamilton house by driver of vehicle that also damaged parked cars

A porch was ripped off Hamilton house and two parked vehicles damaged Monday afternoon sending the driver and passenger to the hospital, according to witnesses and police.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. at the corner of Park and Haven avenues. A vehicle that witnesses reported was speeding went off the road and crashed into a house and parked vehicles, according to police.

According to a female 911 caller, the driver ran from the wreckage through the back yard.

Officer Kristy Collins said the driver was later located and taken to the hospital, along with a passenger. The report was not completed Tuesday afternoon and the incident remains under investigation.

