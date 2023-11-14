BreakingNews
Ex-Rising Sun police chief faces 17 felony charges of bribery, fraud, theft and more

Popular Cincinnati bar, Taft’s Ale House in Over-the-Rhine, to close after 8 years

News
By Taylor Weiter – WCPO
19 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI — After eight years of business, Taft’s Brewing Company announced Monday that Taft’s Ale House in Over-the-Rhine will close later this month.

Taft’s said in a release the pandemic, a decline in tourism and an increase in material goods costs contributed to the closure.

“Ownership has self-sustained daily operations of Taft’s Ale House for the past couple of years, and it is clear that our current business model is unable to financially support the location. Our main concern right now is our Ale House team and assisting with future employment however possible,” the Taft’s ownership team said in its release.

Employees at the Ale House will be given severance, and Taft’s said it is offering employment opportunities at their Brewpourium locations and their contract beverage business. Taft’s is also looking to refer employees to other businesses in OTR.

Taft’s Ale House’s last day of operation will be Saturday, Nov. 25. Both of the Brewpouriums in Cincinnati and Columbus will remain open.

In Other News
1
A.I. will ‘completely change’ education world, leaders say
2
Ex-Rising Sun police chief faces 17 felony charges of bribery, fraud...
3
Butler County commissioners mull tax rollback in wake of property value...
4
Hamilton hospitality group ‘HAHA’ giving back to those in need
5
Hamilton’s Christkindlmarkt turns 10 and adds several more vendors

About the Author

Taylor Weiter
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top