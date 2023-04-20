X

Popeyes in West Chester Twp. hosts grand opening

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By Avery Kreemer
25 minutes ago

The region’s newest Popeyes location officially opened today at 7412 Tylersville Rd. in West Chester Twp.

The location is owned and operated by Gilligan Oil Co., an Ohio firm that owns and operates more than 90 chain gas stations, convenience stores and fast food restaurants, including the Dunkin’ Donuts at the same address, which opened earlier this week.

ExploreWest Chester gets its second Dunkin’ Donuts location

A press release described the newly built, 2,400-square-foot building as a colorful new look for Popeyes’ flagships. The location has a double drive through and a new kitchen design, both intended for quicker service.

The location is looking to add to its 15-member team. Its hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

In Other News
1
Biggby Coffee coming to Middletown’s East End
2
Kings Island implements chaperone policy due to ‘unruly’ behavior
3
Best of Butler County voting begins Monday: See the finalists
4
Memorial Ride in Hamilton will raise funds to support local veterans in...
5
Ohio 4 in Hamilton/Fairfield closed due to crash

About the Author

Avery Kreemer is the enterprise and investigative reporter for the Journal-News and an Ohio University graduate. Avery covers various topics throughout Butler County and works alongside our teams at Dayton Daily News and Springfield News Sun to widely cover the Miami Valley. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top