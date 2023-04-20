Popeyes in West Chester Twp. hosts grand opening

The location is owned and operated by Gilligan Oil Co., an Ohio firm that owns and operates more than 90 chain gas stations, convenience stores and fast food restaurants, including the Dunkin’ Donuts at the same address, which opened earlier this week.

A press release described the newly built, 2,400-square-foot building as a colorful new look for Popeyes’ flagships. The location has a double drive through and a new kitchen design, both intended for quicker service.