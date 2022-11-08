Polls now open, as voters decide key state, local, federal elections

Election Day polling places are now open, and Ohioans are casting ballots in key federal, state and local races that will shape government leadership for the coming years.
Polling locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today. Ohioans voting in-person today should do so at their polling location. If you are unsure of your voting site, go to VoteOhio.gov and click the “find your polling location” link.
Anyone who opted to vote by absentee ballot but did not mail that ballot yet should bring their absentee ballot to their county board of elections drop box by 7:30 p.m. today, according to elections officials.
What’s at stake
Today’s election includes races for U.S. Senate and Congress, the winners of whom will make key decisions about the national economy.
It includes battles for top statewide offices including governor, secretary of state and state Supreme Court at a time when those positions will have a say in how Ohio’s redistricting controversy plays out for years to come.
Locally, residents will elect candidates to state legislative seats, at a time when state law on abortion is in flux and could be reset.
And at the closest level to home, the election will decide county leadership positions, plus a litany of city, township and school tax levies that affect residents’ service levels and wallets.
Voter resources
** Voter’s guide: If you still want more information about candidates and issues before you vote, check the Journal-News’ elections page here.
** Tip line: If you see concerns at your polling place, call our newsroom’s tip line at 937-610-7502.
** Other questions: If you need information on how to vote, or how to contact your county board of elections, click the link to this article.
** Results later: Follow journal-news.com for live election results after the polls close at 7:30 p.m., and get full results and coverage Wednesday morning in our ePaper.