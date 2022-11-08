Polls now open, as voters decide key state, local, federal elections

It includes battles for top statewide offices including governor, secretary of state and state Supreme Court at a time when those positions will have a say in how Ohio’s redistricting controversy plays out for years to come.

Locally, residents will elect candidates to state legislative seats, at a time when state law on abortion is in flux and could be reset.

And at the closest level to home, the election will decide county leadership positions, plus a litany of city, township and school tax levies that affect residents’ service levels and wallets.

Voter resources

** Voter’s guide: If you still want more information about candidates and issues before you vote, check the Journal-News’ elections page here.

** Tip line: If you see concerns at your polling place, call our newsroom’s tip line at 937-610-7502.

** Other questions: If you need information on how to vote, or how to contact your county board of elections, click the link to this article.

** Results later: Follow journal-news.com for live election results after the polls close at 7:30 p.m., and get full results and coverage Wednesday morning in our ePaper.