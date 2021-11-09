Police work with woman to track stolen phone throughout Oxford

Due to other items being in the vehicle, he was asked for permission to search, which he granted. The officer reported that inside Mosley’s jacket pocket was the victim’s debit card and two gift cards. He was taken to the police department for processing.

Mosley of Somerville, was charged with theft, a fifth-degree felony, and taken to the Butler County Jail. The vehicle was towed and impounded. All recovered items were returned to the victim.

On Nov. 4, Mosley pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in county Area I Court. Visiting Judge Greg Vogt gave Mosley a suspended 180 day jail sentence and a $500 fine.

Mosley has been arrested previously. In 2017 he was arrested in Camden, Ohio on suspicion of stealing a 2000 Camaro from Oxford. He was convicted in Preble County of received stolen property in April 2018.

Butler County Clerk of Courts records show Mosely was arrested in 2014 on suspicion of drugs and driving under suspension. And in 2017 he was convicted after being arrested and charged for illegal possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs.