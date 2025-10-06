Police seek Middletown man charged with sex crimes

The warrant for Henry Mills’ arrest was issued Monday. He is charged with four courts of gross sexual imposition, three counts of rape and one count of importuning. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Police are looking for a man indicted on multiple sexual assault charges, including three counts of rape.

Henry Mills of Middletown also is charged with four counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies; and one count of importuning, a fifth-degree felony, according to Butler County court records.

These charges are related to alleged activities from January 2016 through January 2020 against children, according to the indictment.

The warrant for Mills’ arrest was issued Monday.

