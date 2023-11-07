BreakingNews
Police seek man charged for allegedly stabbing family member in Fairfield Twp.

Fairfield Twp. Police are attempting to locate 27-year-old Randy Ramirez Ramos who is wanted for felonious assault in reference to a stabbing that happened on Saturday.

Ramirez Ramos was involved in a domestic dispute in the 1800 block of King Avenue and “stabbed a family member several times during a fight,” according to Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. “We need to find him. He is wanted.”

The victim has been released from the hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information on Ramirez Ramos’ whereabouts is asked to call call (513) 785-1300 at anytime. If you want to speak with a detective during business hours, you can call (513) 887-5842.

