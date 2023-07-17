X

Police seek Hamilton man wanted in West Virginia trooper shooting

By Molly Schramm, WCPO
A Hamilton man is wanted by West Virginia police in connection to the shooting of a state trooper during a traffic stop today, West Virginia State Police said.

The trooper pulled over Scott Arthur O’Brien, who is from Hamilton, outside of a Dollar General store in Midway, West Va., which is roughly 2 hours southeast of Huntington. The Dollar General is located off exit 42 of I-77 in West Virginia.

During the traffic stop, O’Brien allegedly shot the trooper in the arm. The trooper is expected to be OK, police said.

O’Brien is believed to be driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with a West Virginia license plate of 68H 949.

Police did not say whether they believe O’Brien to be in Ohio or West Virginia.

If anyone sees the suspect or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call West Virginia State Police at 304-746-2100.

