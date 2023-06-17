X

Police search for Hamilton man suspected in woman’s shooting death in Franklin

News
4 minutes ago

Police said a Hamilton man is being sought after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in Franklin.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Boulder Drive at approximately 12:39 a.m. today, June 17. The woman was shot multiple times, and first responders were unable to revive her.

The suspect, Elijah M. Thomas, fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing on foot. The male suspect is 26 years old and approximately 5′ 8″, weighing 135 lbs. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Police said Thomas could be in Lebanon.

“Charges for murder and felonious assault are being signed on Elijah Thomas,” said Lt. Brian Pacifico of the Franklin Police. “If he is seen, do not approach and call 911, Elijah should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call a detective at (937) 746-2882.

In Other News
1
Flock cameras that read license plates are good crime-fighting tool...
2
McCrabb: ‘Worrywart’ dad thought of as hero
3
DeWine joins teaching at Miami’s annual Buckeye Boys Camp
4
Air quality alert in effect this weekend in Butler, Warren counties
5
Oxford forms club field hockey team after Talawanda High School cuts...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top