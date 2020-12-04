Police: Pregnant girlfriend victim of ‘restraint’ in Butler County

The officer was told she was 26 weeks pregnant with his child and they had been living together at the residence for two weeks after having been homeless and moving in with his friend.

She told the officer he had been violent with her numerous times in the past including slapping and punching her and once causing a black eye. She said two months ago, he had placed his arm around her neck and choked her.

The primary resident of the apartment said he did not see the entire altercation but did say her tossing the oven mitt at him appeared playful. He had left the room and when he returned, he said he saw him holding the woman and not letting her go and taking the bag out of her hands.

He reportedly told the officer he had overreacted to her throwing the oven mitt at him but said he did not recall shoving her. He confirmed the woman was carrying his child.

He was taken into custody and taken to the police station, where he was charged with unlawful restraint and domestic violence which escalated to a fifth-degree felony because he was aware she was pregnant. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.