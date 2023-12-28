Middletown Police: No foul play suspected in man’s death

He was found Dec. 22 near the Canal Museum, Smith Park.

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown police said no foul play was suspected in the death of a man found last week near the Canal Museum and Smith Park.

Police were called to the museum on North Verity Parkway on a report of a deceased male, said Maj. Eric Crank, Middletown’s acting police chief.

He said Justin Otis was found near a concrete bridge that carries pedestrians from the park to the museum.

No autopsy was performed by the Butler County Coroner’s Office, according to an official.

