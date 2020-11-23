Police: Man charged with OVI after vehicle strike in Butler County McDonald’s drive-thru

Police were called to an Oxford McDonald’s at 1:01 a.m. on Nov. 14 regarding a vehicle in the drive-thru line which had struck a vehicle in front of it and the driver was believed to be intoxicated. The officer found the driver of the vehicle as described in the driver’s seat of the grey Jeep with Maryland plates.
The officer observed the driver yell very loudly for seemingly no reason and at one point when the vehicle in front moved forward, he accelerated for what seemed unreasonable for a drive-thru lane. As the officer waited for the Jeep to emerge from the line to speak to the driver two females approached the officer to ask him to check on the driver of the Jeep, saying, “There’s something wrong with him.”
The Jeep left the drive-thru and headed north on Locust Street and stopped at the light at Spring Street. When the light turned green, the vehicle headed east with the driver’s side front wheel going over the yellow line. He was then stopped and identified as a 20-year-old Miami student.
The officer described his eyes as glassy. He was asked to shut off the vehicle, but did so without putting it into park. A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected coming from inside the vehicle. He was asked if he had anything to drink that night and said he had not.
He told the officer he lived nearby at the next stop light intersection, but gave an address in the 200 block of South Poplar Street – four blocks away. He was asked to step out of the vehicle and as he did so, it began moving backward because it had not been put it into park.
He denied for a second time having had anything to drink. He was described as swaying while speaking to the officer, who also detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.
He consented to doing field sobriety tests, on which he performed poorly. He was placed under arrest for operating a vehicle intoxicated. He was taken to the police station, where he refused to take the breath test. He was charged with OVI, offenses concerning underage persons and marked lanes.