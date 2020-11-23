Police: Man charged with OVI after vehicle strike in Butler County McDonald’s drive-thru

The officer observed the driver yell very loudly for seemingly no reason and at one point when the vehicle in front moved forward, he accelerated for what seemed unreasonable for a drive-thru lane. As the officer waited for the Jeep to emerge from the line to speak to the driver two females approached the officer to ask him to check on the driver of the Jeep, saying, “There’s something wrong with him.”

The Jeep left the drive-thru and headed north on Locust Street and stopped at the light at Spring Street. When the light turned green, the vehicle headed east with the driver’s side front wheel going over the yellow line. He was then stopped and identified as a 20-year-old Miami student.