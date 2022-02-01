Police looking for missing West Chester man

West Chester Police need help locating a missing man last seen early Monday morning.
Alexander Enslen, 31, is 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Walmart on Cincinnati-Dayton Road wearing a brown leather jacket, light colored jeans and brown boots.
Police are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Enslen to contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231.
In Other News
1
Event to raise awareness of Hamilton woman missing for 2 months
2
Hamilton church’s temporary overnight warming shelter sees quick growth
3
Duke Energy adds work crews in advance of monster storm
4
6 ways to help snow plow and salt truck drivers clear roads
5
Sara’s House store in Hamilton to open new location in Spooky Nook...
About the Author