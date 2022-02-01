Hamburger icon
Police looking for missing West Chester man

Alexander Enslen WEST CHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alexander Enslen WEST CHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT

By Lauren Pack
16 minutes ago

West Chester Police need help locating a missing man last seen early Monday morning.

Alexander Enslen, 31, is 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Walmart on Cincinnati-Dayton Road wearing a brown leather jacket, light colored jeans and brown boots.

Police are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Enslen to contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231.

